5 stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s win over Stanford

Notre Dame football started off a bit slow, but finished strong as they won its regular season finale on the road over Stanford, 56-23.

The Irish used a strong third quarter to blow the game open, outscoring the Cardinal 21-0, and then the rout was on. The win improves Notre Dame’s record to 9-3, with a bowl game looming in the weeks ahead.

We can only guess where the Irish are headed, but what we do know it that they performed at a high level against Stanford. Find out below which players did the best, 5-stars, and the worst, 1-star, in Notre Dame’s blowout win against the Cardinal.

5 ⭐️ - Running back Audric Estime

Why

The unquestioned best player on the field, Estime was great in what might be the last time we see him wearing Blue and Gold. He was running with authority, welcoming contact and running through it. An impressive state line, which ended up with 25 carries for 238 yards and 4 scores. He set the Irish single season rushing touchdown record as well. Very impressive play from Estime.

4 ⭐️ - Marcus Freeman and second half adjustments

Why

The first 30 minutes of play wasn’t great for the Irish, as they held onto a 28-16 lead. The adjustments made by Freeman during the half paid off, as the Irish would outscore the Cardinal 21-0 in the third quarter, blowing the game wide open. Two fourth-and-short stops were huge for the defense, adding onto the offensive outburst. Great job by the Irish coaching staff making the needed adjustments to open the game up.

3 ⭐️ - Quarterback Sam Hartman

Why

It wasn’t the send off that many expected when looking at the opponent, Hartman struggled. Yes, he did throw for two touchdowns, but early on he threw an interception and fumbled after making a long run. Hartman’s second half was much better, but not the kind of line that you’d expect from a player with his experience. A so-so performance in the last regular season game of Hartman’s career.

2 ⭐️ - Notre Dame’s wide receivers

Jordan Faison is WIDE open for the Irish touchdown ☘️ pic.twitter.com/eSxnWSpLhT — Sidelines – Notre Dame ☘️ (@SSN_NotreDame) November 26, 2023

Why

A big part of why Hartman didn’t have a great game was this unit, the receivers struggles to get open continued. With multiple scholarship players, it was the former Lacrosse star Jordan Faison who led the team in receptions with 3 for 66 yards and a score. The rest of the starting group combined for 5 total catches for 74 yards. This is an area that Freeman needs to address this offseason.

⭐️ - Notre Dame’s first half ball security

Why

During the first quarter the Irish had some issues with holding onto the ball. Sam Hartman got the ball knocked out after a long run, which Stanford recovered. After Notre Dame stopped the Cardinal in the red zone to settle for a field goal, Jadarian Price fumbled the ensuing kickoff return, which led to a Stanford touchdown. Hartman would later throw a pick into double-coverage, another turnover for the Irish. This kept them in the game, giving confidence they could hang early on.

