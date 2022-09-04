5 Stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State

This wasn’t the way the Irish wanted to star the season but there is a silver lining. This team is good, very good. Marcus Freeman has shown in just two short games, that he was the correct choice for this program. There will be better days for the Irish, tonight just wasn’t their night. Here are the best, 5 stars, and worst, 1 star, performances in Notre Dame’s season opening 21-10 loss to Ohio State.

5 ⭐️ - Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden watches in the second quarter of the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Many didn’t think it was possible to hold down the highly thought of Ohio State defense, but Golden was the mastermind behind this effort. Yes, this is still Marcus Freeman’s defense, but as the head coach the responsibilities change drastically on game days. The game-plan to spot OSU’s offense was excellent. The Irish defense won’t skip a beat this year even though they allowed 21-points.

4 ⭐️ – Quarterback Tyler Buchner

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) pursues Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

There is a lot of growth between a freshman and sophomore year. What Buchner showed tonight was that he is a much improved passes and that the run game isn’t all defenses have to worry about going forward. In my pregame statistical guesses, I had Buchner with over 200 total yards. He did exactly what this offense needed from him. Confidence is building after just one start for Buchner. The one complaint that there could be about his performance was play-clock management. Thrice Freeman had to call time-outs to avoid delay of game penalties.

3 ⭐️ – Marcus Freeman

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts to the missed field goal during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Grading him in the first half was an easy A. The second half, not so much. Like the Fiesta Bowl, the Irish held a lead going into the half, only to lose it in the second stanza. If this is part of Freeman’s growing pains so be it. It’s those slight adjustments that he has to make to play a complete game. Freeman is close, just not quiet there yet, manning just his second game as the head coach.

2 ⭐️ – Penalties

For a team that has perennially been one of the least penalized teams in the country, the Irish struggled. They could have been called for more too but the five flags for 61-yards hurt in this close contest. The team has to more disciplined that they were, it’s the little things in matchups like these that help dictate the outcome.

1 ⭐️ – Conservative offensive play calling in the second half

Sept. 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees enters Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Toledo Rockets. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Through two quarters the Irish were the better team. Then the half happened and the Notre Dame offense went way too conservative. During the broadcast, it was mentioned that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees liked to be aggressive. Where that went in the second quarter will be a question we ask all season long. This game was within the grasp of the Irish, but slipped away in the second half.

