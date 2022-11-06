5 Stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s upset win over Clemson

The celebration continues here. What else can you say about this team, who has turned around their fortunes after looking like they could have rolled over and given up this season. Notre Dame looked like the fourth ranked team in the country, not Clemson. It was beating, in all aspects of the game. Yes, the title claims that there were bad performances, but if you scroll down, you’ll just find a bunch of 5 stars after the Irish’s 35-14 upset of the Tigers.

5 ⭐️ - Special teams

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA;

For the third week in a row the Irish managed to block a punt. This one was different thought, points were directly taken from the play, as edge rusher Jordan Botelho got his hand on the punt then linebacker Prince Kollie picked up the ball and was escorted into the end zone. One of my keys to upsetting Clemson was winning here, the Irish came up huge, scoring on special teams while pressuring every punt that the Tigers made. Yes, Blake Groupe missed a field goal but you can chalk that up to conditions. Punter Jon Sot was awesome, his ball placement helped win field position all night. Tight end Michael Mayer iced the game by recovering an on-sides kick. The Irish won this battle by a wide margin.

5 ⭐️ - Offensive and defensive lines

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA;

In a game where the wind was going to control some aspects of the game, the winner of this contest was going to be who was more physical in the trenches. It was the Irish that were, which showed up on both sides of the ball. It wasn’t just one player who dominated, it was a collective effort as Notre Dame showed who the bigger, faster and stronger group was along the lines. It was the most complete performance from the Irish all season long and a good portion of the credit has to go to these two units. The offensive and defensive lines controlled the pace of play and it showed on the scoreboard.

5 ⭐️ - Run game

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA;

As I mentioned before, the wind was clearly a factor in the passing game for both sides. Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne was bothered by the strong breeze and if you look at this statistical line, it shows. What obviously wasn’t bothered by the conditions was the Irish run game. They kept pounding away, even when everyone knew they were going to and were successful doing so. All of them, Logan Diggs, Audric Estime and Chris Tyree did their jobs and did it well. Multiple times on third down when Clemson, actually everyone, knew the Irish were running, they picked up the first down. This is what the Irish offense should have looked like after Tyler Buchner went down with a season ending injury. Kudos to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for finally making the adjustment late this season.

5 ⭐️ - Cornerback Ben Morrison

The freshman cornerback kept getting tested and Morrison kept coming up with big plays. Multiple times the Clemson quarterbacks threw at him and he kept making plays. After the first interception, they kept going his way and he made them pay for it again, this time returning his second interception of the game back for a pick-6. Morrison is blossoming into a CB1 right before our eyes.

⭐️ - Nothing

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA;

Absolutely nothing. When a top 5 team comes into town and you thoroughly dominate them for four quarters, there are no complaints at all. Not one. Enjoy this evening Irish fans, this team finally has made their mark on the 2022 season in a massive fashion and this win could pay big dividends later in the Marcus Freeman era.

