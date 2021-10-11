5-star WR tweets he’ll be in Athens this weekend

Elite wide receiver recruit Luther Burden tweeted that he’ll be in Athens, Georgia this weekend when UGA hosts Kentucky.

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top three schools for the five-star wide receiver who is a member of the class of 2022. The class’s No. 6 overall player recently decommitted from the Oklahoma Sooners.

🐶 this weekend🤣🤣🤣 — luther (@lutherburden3) October 10, 2021

Dawg Post has confirmed that multiple 5-stars plan to be back at #UGA this weekend. 5-star WR Luther Burden is one of them. https://t.co/Zpc8GGpTct — DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) October 10, 2021

Burden will be making his commitment on October 20.

Burden previously played high school football for Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri. This season, Burden is playing for East St. Louis High School in East St. Louis, Illinois, which is located just across the state line.

Burden committed to Oklahoma nearly a year ago, but changed his mind this summer. Surprisingly the Sooners are no longer among the top schools for Burden.

Burden received major interest from powerhouse college football programs across the country. He is the top-ranked recruit in Illinois and the second-ranked wide receiver recruit in the country.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have 17 commitments in the class of 2022, and Georgia already has commitments from three wide receivers. But there’s always room for an elite prospect. Burden would rank as Georgia’s top-ranked recruit in the class of 2022.