5-star WR Ryan Wingo visiting Texas this weekend, Missouri next

One of the hottest prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle is St. Louis University (Mo.) five-star wide receiver, Ryan Wingo. So far, Wingo has gotten offers from 42 different programs. The list includes all the heaviest hitters at the college level, including Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Clemson and Tennessee.

This month Wingo (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) has been making the rounds with visits to several different schools, with trips to Georgia and Michigan already checked off. According to Greg Smith at Rivals, next up, he will be visiting Texas this weekend, followed by Missouri the weekend of the 23rd.

“There are still trips planned to Texas on the weekend of June 16 and Missouri on the weekend of June 23. Wingo doesn’t seem to have any favorites and did tell me that he plans to take his recruitment to signing day. He’d like to take in some game-day atmospheres at his top schools.”

Wingo at the game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium.

Going by the 247Sports recruiting rankings, Wingo is No. 2 overall in the state of Missouri, and he’s also No. 2 overall at wide receiver behind Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith and No. 7 nationally in the class of 2024.

For what it’s worth, On3’s prediction model has Georgia as the current favorite for his commitment at 48.1%, followed by Notre Dame at 32.6%.

