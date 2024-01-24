5-star WR Ryan Williams projected to commit to Alabama by national recruiting analyst

After losing a bevy of players to the transfer portal in the aftermath of Nick Saban’s retirement earlier this month, Alabama and new coach Kalen DeBoer are in the process of trying to land commitments from players to refurbish the Crimson Tide’s roster for next season and beyond.

A talented and important piece in that effort may soon be on the way.

Ryan Williams, a five-star wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class, has been projected by 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong to commit to Alabama. Wiltfong dropped his Crystal Ball prediction Wednesday.

#Alabama has @247Sports No. 2 ranked recruiting class here at the end of the 2024 cycle and in strong position to land a couple more terrific talents to the fold. More here: https://t.co/ijDP21xkAD @BrettGreenberg_ — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 24, 2024

That latest development in Williams’ recruitment has come after he reportedly canceled an official visit to Texas that was set for this weekend.

Williams had committed to the Tide in 2022, but decommitted from the program the same day that Saban retired. Since decommitting, he has taken visits to Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama, with one more scheduled for Auburn. On the Friday of his visit to Alabama, Williams attended a Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Paul W. Bryant boys’ basketball game.

DeBoer and his staff, particularly new wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, have continued to aggressively recruit Williams since being hired. Williams has said he will sign with a school on Feb. 9, two days after the signing period opens.

Should Williams opt to commit once again to the Tide, DeBoer will be getting an integral addition for his high-scoring offensive scheme. The Saraland native is rated by 247’s Composite Rankings as the No. 6 overall player nationally in the 2024 class and the No. 3 wide receiver.

Alabama’s 2024 class is currently ranked second nationally by 247, behind only Georgia, though the Tide's list of commitments still includes players like Julian Sayin, who have decommitted and gone elsewhere.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: 5-star 2024 WR Ryan Williams projected to commit to Alabama football