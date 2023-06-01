5-star WR Mike Matthews sets four summer visits

Five-star wide receiver recruit Mike Matthews is set to go on four official visits this June. Matthews is one of the top recruits in the class of 2024. Matthews plans to visit Clemson on June 2, Georgia on June 9, USC on June 16, and Tennessee on June 23.

The five-star prospect plays high school football for Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. Mike Matthews is the ninth-ranked player in the junior class and the third-ranked wide receiver. Matthews is the second-ranked recruit in Georgia, per 247Sports. He plays both defensive back and wide receiver for Parkview.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver also plays basketball. Matthews is a versatile athlete with excellent explosiveness.

Matthews visited Athens for the Georgia versus Kent State game in the fall of 2022. Matthews is a key in-state target for Georgia football. Perhaps the Bulldogs will have a stronger recruiting pitch now that quarterback Dylan Raiola has committed to the Bulldogs. Matthews plans to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.

Impressively, the five-star holds a dual scholarship offer from the Auburn Tigers for both football and basketball. It is rare for recruits to earn dual scholarship offers.

As a wide receiver, Matthews shows great speed and acceleration. He is a good route runner and gets a lot of separation. His speed helps him accumulate yards after the catch.

Mike Matthews showed his explosive speed during a spring scrimmage at his high school:

2024 five-star athlete @mike1matthews on the shallow crossing route and puts his speed on full display as he explodes up the sideline. pic.twitter.com/KgH5LnRO4N — VolReport.com | Tennessee Volunteers on Rivals (@TennesseeRivals) May 20, 2023

Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson, and USC all made Matthew’s list of top schools that he released in March.

✈️ VISIT UPDATE ✈️ Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview 2024 five-star WR Mike Matthews schedules four official visits, per @SWiltfong247. VIP 💰- https://t.co/Jc36x6XaHD pic.twitter.com/G8PLKNJPer — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 17, 2023

