5-star WR Dakorien Moore to take visit to Oregon this weekend
It looks like the Oregon Ducks will have more than one 5-star recruit in Eugene over the weekend for a visit.
I am now able to confirm multiple reports that 2025 WR Dakorien Moore, a 5-star wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas, will be taking a visit to Eugene to see Dan Lanning and the staff. The first report came from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.
Moore will be one of the top prospects on campus, joining 2023 ATH Nyckoles Harbor as the other 5-star recruit on the list. Moore is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 WR in the 2025 class and No. 8 overall player in the nation.
Moore holds offers from some of the top schools in the nation, including Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, and many others.
Dakorien Moore’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
91
TX
WR
247Sports Composite
5
0.9966
TX
WR
Rivals
4
N/A
TX
WR
ESPN
N/A
N/A
TX
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
90
TX
WR
Vitals
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
180 pounds
Hometown
Duncanville, Texas
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Class
2025
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Tennessee Volunteers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida Gators
Miami Hurricanes
Michigan State Spartans
LSU Tigers
Ohio State Buckeyes
USC Trojans
Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on May 23, 2022
Will Visit Oregon on January 28, 2023
Highlights