5-star WR Dakorien Moore schedules official visit to Oregon following LSU decommitment

Oregon Ducks fans got some exciting news on Thursday night when it was announced that 5-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore was officially decommitting from the LSU Tigers.

Now, it seems to be a three-team race for the elite prospect out of Duncanville, Texas.

On Friday, Moore released his official visit schedule. He will be going to see the Ohio State Buckeyes on May 31, the Texas Longhorns on June 14, and the Oregon Ducks on June 21.

After his decommitment on Thursday, a flurry of predictions came in for Moore to choose the Longhorns, so seeing that he is still planning to take an official visit — let alone his last official visit — to Oregon is encouraging for Duck fans.

Moore is a prospect who the Ducks have been after for quite some time, hosting him already earlier this year. Moore is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 WR in the 2025 class, and the No. 7 overall player.

The Texas connection is strong, with Oregon hiring RB coach Ra’Shaad Samples, who is the son of Reginald Samples, the head coach at Duncanville, where Moore plays in Texas.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire