5-star WR Dakorien Moore sees big uptick in NIL valuation after committing to LSU

The Tigers landed a player to build the 2025 recruiting class around over the weekend when they landed five-star Duncanville, Texas, receiver Dakorien Moore.

Moore, who ranks as the No. 10 overall prospect in 2025 according to On3, is the highest-rated commit in LSU’s class. And as we’ve seen, being a top-tier prospect is a lucrative game.

Since committing to the Tigers, Moore has seen a significant uptick in his name, image and likeness valuation from On3, seeing a $38,000 increase to $214,000. Moore can’t currently capitalize on that as high school athletes are not permitted to sign NIL deals in Texas, but he will certainly have his pick when he gets to college.

"I liked just the vibes and energy from the coaches," Moore told The Bengal Tiger staff. "It's a cool place, to play ball and to just live around. They have always been at the top for me. It's just WRU. You're wrong if you didn't have LSU at the top as a wideout."

Between gymnast Livvy Dunne and women’s basketball stars Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson, LSU is quickly becoming an NIL destination. Now, the football program could also be getting in on that action with one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class.

