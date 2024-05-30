5-star WR Dakorien Moore set for LSU official visit despite decommitment

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is still ranked in the top five, but it took a major hit recently as five-star receiver Dakorien Moore, the top wideout in America, announced his decommitment.

Shortly after, he received multiple predictions to commit to Texas.

While the Tigers are not in the best spot for the Duncanville, Texas, prospect, they’re not out of the race entirely and will have the chance to make their case when he takes an official visit to Baton Rouge on June 7, per On3.

Moore also has official visits lined up in the next month with Ohio State this coming weekend, as well as Texas and Oregon after his trip to Baton Rouge.

The No. 3 overall player in the nation, Moore was committed to the Tigers for nearly 10 months from August 2023 until he decommitted on May 16. The Longhorns remain the favorite to land him, but LSU will hope to bring him back into the fold.

