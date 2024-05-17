5-star WR Dakorien Moore announces decommitment from LSU

One of the Oregon Ducks biggest targets in the 2025 recruiting class just came back on the market.

On Thursday night, it was announced that 5-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, the No. 1 WR in the 2025 class, was officially decommitting from the LSU Tigers and reopening his recruitment. Moore is expected to take a visit to Eugene this weekend, where he has already visited multiple times this year.

The Ducks have been working hard to flip Moore from LSU for several months now, and recent buzz has been that they are in a great spot for him. The Texas connection is strong, with Oregon hiring RB coach Ra’Shaad Samples, who is the son of Reginald Samples, the head coach at Duncanville, where Moore plays in Texas.

We will see where this goes over the coming days and weeks, but having Moore back on the open market is surely big news for Oregon fans.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire