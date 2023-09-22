5-star WR Cameron Coleman remains locked in to Texas A&M, but has additional school visits scheduled

The social media cynics got an extra dose of amusement after it was reported that a particular Texas A&M five-star commit would be taking visits with additional schools.

Cameron Coleman, the six-foot-three, 180-pound future star out of Central (AL), started the fireworks early when he committed to the Aggies on July 4. Since that milestone, he’s been a continuous highlight reel as he continues to dominate during his senior season. But while he continues to make defenses pay on the field, he’s simultaneously doing his due diligence off it.

As reported by On3’s Chad Simmons, Coleman remains committed to Texas A&M, but he still plans to visit other schools throughout this fall. Colorado and Penn State are officially on the list, while Florida and Florida State are among the possible visits. Additionally, Coleman echoed his intent to get back to Auburn as well, who were in the running down to his commitment back in July.

“I am going to take more visits, and I will get back to Auburn soon. I am planning to take official visits to Colorado and Penn State. Florida and Florida State might get official visits, too.”

Texas A&M 5-star WR commit Cam Coleman is still locked in with the Aggies, but other schools are pushing hard for visits👀 More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/p1M2Lx3RC3 pic.twitter.com/ZQvseaTR1s — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 22, 2023

Is it time to sound the alarm in College Station? No, this does not appear to be a “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” scenario. Rather, it sounds like Coleman is doing his due diligence just like any other top recruit should.

You always want to make sure you exhaust every possible scenario before making a life-changing decision, and Coleman is doing just that.

It’s also keen to note that while he has additional school visits scheduled, Coleman is expected to be in Aggieland this weekend as Texas A&M faces Auburn in their first SEC game of the year. Seeing a dominant performance from the likes of Evan Stewart would serve as an ample reminder of why Coleman is next in line of a long list of Aggie wide receiver greats.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire