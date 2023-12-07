5-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith wants to 'enjoy himself' ahead of FSU football official visit

A December trip to Tallahassee has almost become a tradition for 5-star Ohio State commit wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. His team, Chaminade Madonna, won its third straight state championship Thursday, defeating Clearwater Central Catholic, 56-0.

However, the No. 1 prospect in the country has a little more going on this weekend as he'll be making his final official visit to Florida State before early period signing day next week.

"I'm just trying to enjoy myself this weekend," Smith said. "I've seen everything I've had to see and I'm just taking my OV. We've just got to see how the official visit goes and then national signing day.

Smith committed to Ohio State on Dec. 14, 2022, but multiple recruiting outlets said he's been "warm" on FSU. He said that would be his final official visit. Smith did comment on how impressed he's been with FSU's offense and how it deserved to be in the College Football Playoff.

After finishing 13-0 and winning its first ACC Championship in nine years, FSU ranked No. 5 in the final CFP rankings, falling one spot short of semifinal qualification.

"They had a big impression on me with Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Jordan Travis," Smith said. "The offense looked unstoppable this year. They definitely got bumped for the College Football Playoffs for sure. They should've been in there for sure."

"Everyone knows they should've been in there, but stuff happens. You just got to keep pushing."

Chaminade Madonna wide receiver and 5-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith competed in the FHSAA Class 1M state championship on Dec. 7, 2023, at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Smith is looking to enjoy his visit to FSU and so far his time in Tallahassee has been pleasant. In the 1M state championship game, he recorded 170 yards receiving on 11 receptions and a touchdown and was targeted 15 times.

While his focus is on FSU this weekend, Smith remains committed to Ohio State before his official visit.

"It's just Ohio State," Smith said. "That's where my mind is at. There are no other schools in my mind, but Ohio State. I'm just taking an official visit to Florida State. That's just all."

Smith was wearing FSU gloves during the first half of the game but according to USA Today Florida recruiting reporter Jon Santucci Smith took them off in the second half.

FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller were all in attendance during Thursday morning's game.

It is likely Fuller was in attendance to watch Miami commits safety Zaquan Patterson and athlete Joshisa Trader. Both are FSU targets.

