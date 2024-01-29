5-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham includes Mississippi State, Ole Miss football in top 12

Five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham has narrowed his college football choice to 12 schools, with Mississippi State and Ole Miss making the list.

The Choctaw County wideout wrote Monday on social media, "Where's home??"

Cunningham's top 12 also includes LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Florida.

Cunningham is currently ranked as the No. 11 overall recruit and No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class, according to On3.

On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman logged an expert prediction for Mississippi State to land Cunningham.

Cunningham produced 1,138 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 48 receptions, breaking a record at Choctaw County for yards and receptions in 2023.

