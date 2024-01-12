Advertisement
5-Star UGA signee recruits star Alabama WR to Georgia

Five-star Georgia Bulldogs signee KJ Bolden is recruiting one of the top players in the NCAA transfer portal. Alabama star wide receiver Isaiah Bond entered the transfer portal shortly after Nick Saban announced his retirement.

Now, Bond will be among the most coveted players in the transfer portal. Isaiah Bond, a sophomore, recorded 48 receptions for 668 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Bond is well-known for two plays. He made a miraculous catch on fourth-and-31 to give Alabama the lead in the final minute against Auburn. Additionally, Bond made a controversial catch, which was somehow not reviewed, on fourth down in the SEC championship game against Georgia.

Isaiah Bond and KJ Bolden were high school teammates at Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Bond is a former four-star recruit. It is understandable why Bolden is recruiting his former high school teammate.

