5-Star UGA signee recruits star Alabama WR to Georgia
Five-star Georgia Bulldogs signee KJ Bolden is recruiting one of the top players in the NCAA transfer portal. Alabama star wide receiver Isaiah Bond entered the transfer portal shortly after Nick Saban announced his retirement.
Now, Bond will be among the most coveted players in the transfer portal. Isaiah Bond, a sophomore, recorded 48 receptions for 668 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Bond is well-known for two plays. He made a miraculous catch on fourth-and-31 to give Alabama the lead in the final minute against Auburn. Additionally, Bond made a controversial catch, which was somehow not reviewed, on fourth down in the SEC championship game against Georgia.
Isaiah Bond and KJ Bolden were high school teammates at Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Bond is a former four-star recruit. It is understandable why Bolden is recruiting his former high school teammate.
Bolden makes his pitch
Bond is officially in the transfer portal
Can confirm that star Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond has filed paperwork to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to the A&P Agency.
Bond is one of the best receivers in the country
Bond was Alabama’s leading receiver
It is hard to forget this catch
Alabama media thanks Isaiah Bond
Bond's 'catch' in the SEC championship
Auburn fans will remember this one for a long time
Texas has been linked to Bond
Georgia plays at Texas and at Alabama this fall
Bond predicted to land at Texas
