5-star UGA signee DE Marvin Jones Jr. highlights

The Georgia Bulldogs signed five-star defensive end recruit Marvin Jones Jr. on Dec. 15.

Jones Jr. plays football for American Heritage High School in Florida. Marvin Jones Jr. is the son of former Florida State football star Marvin Jones.

His father, Marvin Jones, was a first-round pick for the New York Jets. Jones recorded over 1,000 total tackles over his NFL career, which spanned from 1993-2003.

Jones Jr. will look to create his own legacy in college football. He is a member of the class of 2022. He won a state championship for American Heritage in 2020.

Marvin Jones Jr. received scholarship offers from elite programs like Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Tennessee, Florida State, Miami and more. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound linebacker projects as a 3-4 outside linebacker in Georgia’s system.

The American Heritage standout has some incredible junior season highlights (per Hudl):

Marvin Jones Jr. committed to UGA over Alabama, FSU, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. Jones Jr. is ranked the No. 2 edge prospect in the class of 2022. He is the No. 22 overall recruit.

Kirby Smart and UGA will likely have a large role for Jones Jr. as a freshman. Edge is a position of need for Georgia.

Jones Jr. frequently does an excellent job of beating the offensive tackle at the point of attack. He uses his closing speed to record a strip sacks on some of his best plays.

The five-star edge rusher has the speed to chase down quarterbacks when they run outside the pocket. Jones Jr. also has the strength to hold up in the run game. The American Heritage is excellent in pursuit. If Jones Jr. can’t get to the quarterback, then he frequently is still able to disrupt a play with a pass deflection at the line of scrimmage.

