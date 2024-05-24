5-Star tight end recruit names Oregon in Top 4 schools

Things are heating up for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail. In May, the Ducks coaching staff picked up verbal commitments from two 4-star recruits, and Oregon’s official visit schedule is loading up.

The latest Ducks’ prospect to pop up is Linkon Cure, a 5-star tight end in the class of 2025, who announced his top four schools on Friday, including Oregon. 247Sports ranks Cure as the No. 2 TE in the 2025 class and No. 26 player overall.

Standing at six feet six inches, Cure has an elite catch radius, even at the tight-end position, and at 220 pounds, he doesn’t lack speed. In space, that speed and agility makes Cure a threat after the catch as well.

NEWS: Five-Star TE Linkon Cure is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’6 225 TE from Goodland, KS is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 2 TE) per On3 Industry Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/P2dwMY1Kf5 pic.twitter.com/zdJbK03EUC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 24, 2024

Cure is from Goodland, Kansas, which explains the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats’ inclusion in his top four. Multiple 247Sports recruiting insiders have logged crystal ball predictions for Cure to choose K-State, but nothing is said and done.

Oregon has recruited tight ends in recent cycles, bringing in Kenyon Sadiq in the class of 2023, who has already shown flashes of his talent, and Terrance Ferguson in 2021. Adding Cure — or another quality TE in 2025 — would solidify the Ducks’ tight end for several years.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire