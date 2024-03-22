5-star Texas receiver target Kaliq Lockett breaks down LSU

LSU already has one five-star receiver on board for the 2025 cycle in Dakorien Moore, the No. 1 wideout in the nation. Now, it’s pushing to land another five-star in the class.

Sachse, Texas, receiver Kaliq Lockett has yet to release a list of his top schools, but LSU seems to be squarely in the mix as he has a visit to Baton Rouge planned for next month.

The Tigers are competing with a long list of top programs, including in-state schools like Texas, which is favored to land Lockett per On3. But they’re hoping to sway the No. 12 player in the 2025 class, and he had positive things to say about LSU recently.

“That is also wide receiver-U, it’s them and Ohio State,” he said, per On3. One of my favorite players, Odell Beckham, he was at LSU. I used to watch LSU a whole bunch back when he was there. Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, now seeing Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas over there, they were balling and had the No. 1 offense in the country. Coach (Cortez) Hankton, me and him have a great relationship.”

LSU’s 2025 class currently ranks first nationally and boasts commitments from the top quarterback, receiver and running back.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire