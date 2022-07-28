5-star TE recruit set to visit Oregon Ducks this weekend

The Oregon Ducks have done a good job of recruiting the state of Arizona over the past few years. That started with Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff, and has continued with Dan Lanning’s staff thanks to offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s connections in the state.

So far in the past six months, the Ducks have landed 4-star CB Cole Martin out of Phoenix, as well as 4-star WR Kyler Kasper, from Chandler. Before that, the Ducks got 5-star QB Ty Thompson from that area as well.

Now Oregon might have an opportunity to land 5-star TE Duce Robinson, the No. 1 TE in the 2023 recruiting class. Robinson, who stands at 6-foot-6, will be taking a visit to Eugene this weekend as the recruiting dead-period comes to an end.

According to 247Sports, Robinson ranks as the No. 20 overall player in the 2023 class. He is currently projected to land with the USC Trojans according to several Crystal Ball predictions, but we’ll see if the Ducks can get in on the action this weekend with a successful visit, and the alure of playing with 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore. Time will tell.

Film

Duce Robinson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 96 AZ TE Rivals 4 6.0 AZ TE ESPN 4 86 AZ TE On3 Recruiting 4 97 AZ TE 247 Composite 5 0.9883 AZ TE

Vitals

Hometown Phoenix, Arizona Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-6 Weight 225 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Will Take Visit to Oregon on July 29, 2022

Top Schools

USC Trojans

Georgia Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

Virginia Cavaliers

Clemson Tigers

