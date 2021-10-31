5-star TE Jaleel Skinner is fully committed to the Tide

Back on October 8, five-star tight end Jaleel Skinner committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide when many thought that the Texas Longhorns would grab the talented prospect.

The week after Skinner committed to Alabama, he spent time on a visit to Texas. This caused some concern for the Alabama faithful.

Skinner has a great relationship with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas assistant Jeff Banks, who are former assistants under Nick Saban at Alabama.

A couple of days ago Skinner cleared the air on the situation saying, “My commitment to Bama is 100-percent solid,” Skinner told On3. “I visited Texas because I was honoring a visit I had set before my commitment.

“I am signing with Alabama in December.”

Skinner is apart of the top-ranked 2022 class for the Crimson Tide.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we offer continuous coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.