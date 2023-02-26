5-Star TE Davon Mitchell includes Oklahoma Sooners in top 11

John Williams
The Oklahoma Sooners brought in a pair of four-star tight end prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle with Jason Llewellyn and Kaden Helms. Oklahoma was able to bring back Austin Stogner to help provide a veteran option at the position for Joe Jon Finley.

But perhaps there’s more talent on the way.

Five-star tight end prospect Davon Mitchell is expected to reclassify for the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports. If he does reclassify, Mitchell will be joining former Allen teammate Michael Hawkins in the 2024 recruiting class.

Davon Mitchell trimmed his list of possible destinations to 11 on Friday, and the Oklahoma Sooners made the cut. The Sooners are joined by Tennessee, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Mitchell, who is a top 30 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, has everything you could want in a tight end prospect. He wins vertically, can make contested catches, and is a chore to bring down in the open field. He’s an impact blocker in the run and screen game and can line up all over the field, creating mismatch nightmares.

Davon Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

Rivals

4

42

247Sports

5

29

2

1

247 Composite

5

26

4

1

On3 Recruiting

On3 Consensus

5

31

5

1

 

Vitals

Hometown

Los Alamitos, by way of Allen, Texas

Projected Position

Tight End

Height

6-4

Weight

245

 

Recruitment

  • Offered June 11, 2022

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Oklahoma

  • Alabama

  • Arkansas

  • Auburn

  • Colorado

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • Georgia Tech

  • Houston

  • LSU

  • Michigan

  • Nebraska

  • Notre Dame

  • Ohio State

  • Oregon

  • South Carolina

  • TCU

  • Texas

  • Texas A&M

  • Texas Tech

  • West Virginia

  • USC

  • Virginia Tech

Twitter

