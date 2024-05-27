5-star TE Brock Harris to take unofficial visit to Michigan State

An elite tight end prospect in the 2026 class will take an unofficial visit to Michigan State.

Brock Harris of Saint George, Utah announced on Monday that he intends on taking an unofficial visit to Michigan State amongst numerous other big-time programs. Harris is a five-star tight end in the 2026 class.

Harris will also take unofficial visits to Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin.

Harris ranks as the No. 3 tight end and No. 22 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the top player from Utah in the class.

Michigan State is the only schools on Harris’ upcoming list of unofficial visits to not have already offered him a scholarship. He holds offers from more than 30 schools, according to 247Sports.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire