5-star tackle Jordan Seaton commits to Deion Sanders' Colorado over Tennessee football

Five-star recruit Jordan Seaton,, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, chose Deion Sanders and Colorado over Tennessee football Thursday.

Seaton was the hottest recruiting target in the country as the last uncommitted five-star recruit in the 2024 class. He is a 6-foot-5, 287-pounder from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Seaton received scholarship offers from dozens of Power Five schools, including 10 in the SEC. But toward the finish line, he was deciding between Tennessee, Ohio State, Oregon, Colorado, Alabama and Florida.

He is ranked the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 15 prospect overall in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Jordan Seaton, an offensive tackle from IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida, is a five-star recruit in the 2024 class.

Over the past six weeks, Seaton took official visits to Ohio State, Tennessee, Colorado and Oregon.

Seaton visited Colorado on Nov. 4.

Seaton visited UT on Nov. 18, when it lost 38-10 to No. 1 Georgia. The Vols made an impression as Dolly Parton sang, Peyton Manning roamed the sideline and coaches put on a full-court press to land the five-star tackle. But it wasn't enough to sway him.

Last week, Seaton visited Ohio State. Then he scheduled his commitment announcement.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Jordan Seaton commits to Deion Sanders' Colorado over Tennessee football