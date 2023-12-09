5-star South Carolina commit Josiah Thompson of Dillon wins 2023 Mr. Football

Dillon offensive lineman Josiah Thompson is South Carolina’s Mr. Football for 2023.

Thompson was announced as the winner of the state’s top individual high school football award Saturday during halftime of the all-star North-South Touchstone Energy Bowl in Myrtle Beach. He is a 6-foot-7, 290-pound left tackle who did not allow a sack in three years on the starting offensive line.

Thompson has committed to South Carolina and coach Shane Beamer. The five-star prospect is rated the No. 1 player in the state in the 247Sports Composite for the Class of 2024 and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the country.

The Upstate had two of the five finalists in Hillcrest wide receiver Avery McFadden and Daniel offensive lineman Watson Young. The others were Northwestern running back Turbo Richard and Hampton County running back Zion Dobson, who scored a first-half touchdown in the game.

McFadden, committed to Georgia State, had 1,102 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns this season on 70 catches. He also ran for 237 yards (7.2 per carry) with nine touchdowns on 33 attempts in helping Hillcrest go 10-3. He holds school career records for catches (219); receiving yards (3,211); receiving touchdowns (26); and total touchdowns.

Young, committed to Clemson, was a four-year starter who helped Daniel win three state championships and go 51-1 during that span. His father, Kyle Young, was Mr. Football for Daniel in 1996 and then an All-America offensive lineman at Clemson.

Dobson finished the season with 2,754 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns as Hampton County (formerly Wade Hampton) went 12-2. Dobson in his career ran for 4,017 yards and 56 touchdowns. He finished with a 197-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Class AA playoffs.

The Upstate has had 13 winners of the Mr. Football award in the past 30 years. Kyle Young was at the end of five straight in the 1990s.

Past winners from the Upstate: 2020 – DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney; 2018 – DE Zacch Pickens, TL Hanna; 2015 – RB Tavien Feaster, Spartanburg; 2009 – RB Marcus Lattimore, Byrnes; 2006 – QB Malcolm Long, Gaffney 2005 – DB Prince Miller, Byrnes; 2003 – QB Trey Elder, Byrnes; 2000 – WR Roscoe Crosby, Union; 1996 – OL Kyle Young, Daniel; 1995 – WR Jermale Kelley, Berea; 1994 – RB Anthony Downs, Berea; 1993 – DL Jeff Coleman, Gaffney; 1992 – RB Stephen Davis, Spartanburg.

