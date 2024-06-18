5-star SF Jalen Haralson reportedly schedules official visit to MSU

One of the top prospects in the 2025 class will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State in September.

Five-star small forward Jalen Haralson will take an official visit to Michigan State on September 14. He will also visit Indiana on August 31 and Notre Dame on September 7, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports.

Haralson hails from La Porte, Ind. and ranks as the No. 10 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 small forward and top player from Indiana.

Michigan State is one of 20 schools to offer Haralson, according to 247Sports. Auburn, Duke, Gonzaga, Indiana, Kansas, Purdue and Virginia are a few of the notable programs to also offer Haralson.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire