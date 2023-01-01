5-star SF Ace Bailey has Dana Altman’s Ducks among top schools

Recruiting has been a hot topic for Oregon Duck fans to follow over the past month or so, and Dana Altman wanted to get in on the action.

After signing a top-10 class this past fall, Altman is looking to get a nice start on the 2024 class, and New Year’s Day saw that be successful with 5-star SF Ace Bailey announcing his top 12 teams, keeping the Oregon Ducks in the mix.

Bailey, who stands at 6-foot-10, is rated as the No. 6 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 3 SF in the nation. He was offered by the Ducks earlier this year, but has yet to take a visit to Eugene.

Ace Bailey’s Recruiting Profile

Tweet

2024 5⭐️ Ace Bailey released his Top 12 last night. Here are the schools he’s considering: Kentucky

Auburn

Georgia

Rutgers

Texas

Memphis

Tennessee

South Carolina

Kansas

West Virginia

Arkansas

Oregon Bailey is a 6-9 forward who can score from all three levels. #9 in the ESPN60. pic.twitter.com/xaGfvdleWk — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) January 1, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 5 98 GA SF 247Sports Composite 5 0.9967 GA SF Rivals 5 N/A GA SF ESPN 5 92 GA SF On3 Recruiting 5 98 GA SF

Vitals

Height 6-foot-9 Weight 185 pounds Hometown Powder Springs, Georgia Projected Position Small Forward Class 2024

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Kentucky Wildcats

Auburn Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

Rutgers Red Knights

Texas Longhorns

Memphis Tigers

Tennessee Volunteers

South Carolina Gamecocks

Kansas Jayhawks

West Virginia Mountaineers

Arkansas

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon on October 24, 2022

Yet to take a visit to Eugene

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire