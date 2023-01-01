5-star SF Ace Bailey has Dana Altman’s Ducks among top schools
Recruiting has been a hot topic for Oregon Duck fans to follow over the past month or so, and Dana Altman wanted to get in on the action.
After signing a top-10 class this past fall, Altman is looking to get a nice start on the 2024 class, and New Year’s Day saw that be successful with 5-star SF Ace Bailey announcing his top 12 teams, keeping the Oregon Ducks in the mix.
Bailey, who stands at 6-foot-10, is rated as the No. 6 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 3 SF in the nation. He was offered by the Ducks earlier this year, but has yet to take a visit to Eugene.
Ace Bailey’s Recruiting Profile
Tweet
2024 5⭐️ Ace Bailey released his Top 12 last night. Here are the schools he’s considering:
Kentucky
Auburn
Georgia
Rutgers
Texas
Memphis
Tennessee
South Carolina
Kansas
West Virginia
Arkansas
Oregon
Bailey is a 6-9 forward who can score from all three levels. #9 in the ESPN60. pic.twitter.com/xaGfvdleWk
— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) January 1, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
5
98
GA
SF
247Sports Composite
5
0.9967
GA
SF
Rivals
5
N/A
GA
SF
ESPN
5
92
GA
SF
On3 Recruiting
5
98
GA
SF
Vitals
Height
6-foot-9
Weight
185 pounds
Hometown
Powder Springs, Georgia
Projected Position
Small Forward
Class
2024
Top Schools
Recruitment
Offered by Oregon on October 24, 2022
Yet to take a visit to Eugene
