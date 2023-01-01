5-star SF Ace Bailey has Dana Altman’s Ducks among top schools

Recruiting has been a hot topic for Oregon Duck fans to follow over the past month or so, and Dana Altman wanted to get in on the action.

After signing a top-10 class this past fall, Altman is looking to get a nice start on the 2024 class, and New Year’s Day saw that be successful with 5-star SF Ace Bailey announcing his top 12 teams, keeping the Oregon Ducks in the mix.

Bailey, who stands at 6-foot-10, is rated as the No. 6 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 3 SF in the nation. He was offered by the Ducks earlier this year, but has yet to take a visit to Eugene.

Ace Bailey’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

5

98

GA

SF

247Sports Composite

5

0.9967

GA

SF

Rivals

5

N/A

GA

SF

ESPN

5

92

GA

SF

On3 Recruiting

5

98

GA

SF

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-9

Weight

185 pounds

Hometown

Powder Springs, Georgia

Projected Position

Small Forward

Class

2024

 

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Kentucky Wildcats

  • Auburn Tigers

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Rutgers Red Knights

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Memphis Tigers

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Kansas Jayhawks

  • West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Arkansas

Recruitment

  • Offered by Oregon on October 24, 2022

  • Yet to take a visit to Eugene

Highlights

