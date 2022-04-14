5-star Saniya Rivers, part of USC’s No. 1 recruiting class, to enter transfer portal

One of the top players in the South Carolina women’s basketball team’s 2021 recruiting class is leaving the program.

Guard Saniya Rivers announced via social media on Thursday that she is entering the transfer portal after just one season. She was the 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American.

“Thanks to coach Staley and the rest of the coaching staff and program for affording me with the opportunity to win a national championship in my freshman year with this team. It has truly been an experience of a lifetime,” Rivers posted on Twitter. “I also want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me this year on and off the court and made my freshman year memorable. Last but certainly not least, Gamecock Nation Thank You.”

Rivers was the No. 3 ranked player by ESPN HoopGurlz for the Class of 2021. This season, Rivers appeared in 27 games and averaged 2.3 points a game.

Senior Elysa Wesolek and sophomore Eniya Russell revealed their intentions to depart the Gamecocks’ program in social media posts last week

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Top 5 recruits in 2021 WBB class

According to ESPN HoopGurlz

1. Azzi Fudd (UConn)

2. Raven Johnson (South Carolina)

3. Saniya Rivers (South Carolina)

4. Sania Feagin (South Carolina)

5. Caroline Ducharme (UConn)