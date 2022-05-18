5-star Samuel M’Pemba, No. 2 ATH in 2023, sets official visit to Oregon Ducks

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

The conversation surrounding the Oregon Ducks and blue-chip athlete Samuel M’Pemba has been cold for a couple of months, but that changed on Wednesday when the No. 2 ATH in the 2023 class announced that he will be taking an official visit to Eugene in the month of June to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks’ coaching staff.

M’Pemba is an elite athlete who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class. Standing at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, M’Pemba projects to play anywhere he’s needed at the next level. At IMG Academy, he worked as a slot wide receiver and is focusing on the defensive side of the ball in his senior year, mostly at the EDGE position.

During the season last year, M’Pemba released his top-12 schools, and a week later retracted and added the Oregon Ducks to the mix.

With M’Pemba taking one of his official visits to Eugene, you can assume that Oregon is still in his top schools, and we’ll see how strong of a candidate they are as he gets closer to his commitment.

Film

Samuel M’Pemba’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

95

FL

ATH

Rivals

5

6.1

FL

ATH

ESPN

4

86

FL

ATH

On3 Recruiting

4

93

FL

ATH

247 Composite

5

0.9927

FL

ATH

Vitals

Hometown

Bradenton, Florida

Projected Position

Wide Receiver/EDGE

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

245 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on February 24, 2021

  • Official visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022

Top-13

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Missouri Tigers

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Florida Gators

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • LSU Tigers

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Florida State Seminoles

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Oklahoma Sooners

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories