5-star Samuel M’Pemba, No. 2 ATH in 2023, sets official visit to Oregon Ducks

The conversation surrounding the Oregon Ducks and blue-chip athlete Samuel M’Pemba has been cold for a couple of months, but that changed on Wednesday when the No. 2 ATH in the 2023 class announced that he will be taking an official visit to Eugene in the month of June to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks’ coaching staff.

M’Pemba is an elite athlete who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class. Standing at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, M’Pemba projects to play anywhere he’s needed at the next level. At IMG Academy, he worked as a slot wide receiver and is focusing on the defensive side of the ball in his senior year, mostly at the EDGE position.

During the season last year, M’Pemba released his top-12 schools, and a week later retracted and added the Oregon Ducks to the mix.

Oregon is now In my top schools 🦆🦆🦆#scoducks — Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) September 29, 2021

With M’Pemba taking one of his official visits to Eugene, you can assume that Oregon is still in his top schools, and we’ll see how strong of a candidate they are as he gets closer to his commitment.

Samuel M’Pemba’s Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 95 FL ATH Rivals 5 6.1 FL ATH ESPN 4 86 FL ATH On3 Recruiting 4 93 FL ATH 247 Composite 5 0.9927 FL ATH

Hometown Bradenton, Florida Projected Position Wide Receiver/EDGE Height 6-foot-4 Weight 245 pounds Class 2023

Received Oregon Offer on February 24, 2021

Official visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022

Oregon Ducks

Miami Hurricanes

Georgia Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers

Michigan Wolverines

Florida Gators

Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies

Florida State Seminoles

Penn State Nittany Lions

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oklahoma Sooners

Oregon OV ….. June 24 #scoducks 🦆 — Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) May 18, 2022

