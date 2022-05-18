5-star Samuel M’Pemba, No. 2 ATH in 2023, sets official visit to Oregon Ducks
The conversation surrounding the Oregon Ducks and blue-chip athlete Samuel M’Pemba has been cold for a couple of months, but that changed on Wednesday when the No. 2 ATH in the 2023 class announced that he will be taking an official visit to Eugene in the month of June to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks’ coaching staff.
M’Pemba is an elite athlete who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class. Standing at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, M’Pemba projects to play anywhere he’s needed at the next level. At IMG Academy, he worked as a slot wide receiver and is focusing on the defensive side of the ball in his senior year, mostly at the EDGE position.
During the season last year, M’Pemba released his top-12 schools, and a week later retracted and added the Oregon Ducks to the mix.
Oregon is now In my top schools 🦆🦆🦆#scoducks
— Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) September 29, 2021
With M’Pemba taking one of his official visits to Eugene, you can assume that Oregon is still in his top schools, and we’ll see how strong of a candidate they are as he gets closer to his commitment.
Film
Samuel M’Pemba’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
95
FL
ATH
Rivals
5
6.1
FL
ATH
ESPN
4
86
FL
ATH
On3 Recruiting
4
93
FL
ATH
247 Composite
5
0.9927
FL
ATH
Vitals
Hometown
Bradenton, Florida
Projected Position
Wide Receiver/EDGE
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
245 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on February 24, 2021
Official visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022
Top-13
Oregon Ducks
Miami Hurricanes
Georgia Bulldogs
Missouri Tigers
Michigan Wolverines
Florida Gators
Alabama Crimson Tide
Texas A&M Aggies
Florida State Seminoles
Penn State Nittany Lions
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Oklahoma Sooners
Oregon OV ….. June 24 #scoducks 🦆
— Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) May 18, 2022
