5-star Sammy Brown visiting Georgia football

Five-star linebacker Sammy Brown is visiting the Georgia Bulldogs on April 1. Brown received a scholarship offer from Georgia football back in March 2021.

The five-star linebacker is a member of the class of 2024. Brown is a special talent. There simply aren’t many athletes as fast and strong as Sammy Brown.

Sammy Brown plays high school football for Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Georgia Bulldogs star safety Malaki Starks also played high school football for Jefferson.

Jefferson High School’s Sammy Brown is one of the best recruits in the class of 2024. Joshua L. Jones/ Online Athens

Sammy Brown is ranked as the No. 13 player in the class of 2024. Brown is the top-ranked linebacker and the fourth-ranked player in Georgia. Georgia football has done an excellent job of recruiting the linebacker position recently, but Brown may be the Dawgs’ most talented linebacker prospect in recent memory.

Sammy Brown is a versatile three-sport athlete that runs track and wrestles in addition to playing football. Brown’s versatility is displayed on the football field as well. He compiled 1,459 rushing yards on 181 carries and scored 21 rushing touchdowns in his junior season. The five-star also racked up 113 total tackles and added a sack.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker plays high school football about an hour outside of Athens, Georgia. Kirby Smart and Georgia football would love for Sammy Brown to stay home.

The Jefferson standout has recently visited the Clemson Tigers.

