5-star Safety to visit Georgia football and new DB coach this weekend

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

2023 five-star safety Joenel Aguero will be in Athens this weekend for a visit with Georgia football and new defensive back coach Fran Brown.

This will be the first meeting between Aguero and Brown since UGA brought the former Rutgers coach over earlier this spring.

Aguero (6-foot-0, 195 pounds) out of St. John’s Prep High School is rated as the No. 2 safety in the class, the No. 2 player in Massachusetts and the No. 49 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

Georgia currently holds the No. 4 ranked class in the country in the 2023 cycle.

Check out some of Aguero’s junior tape here.

Recommended Stories