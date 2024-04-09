5-star safety Trey McNutt names Oregon as a top school

With recruiting season starting to pick up, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are making some big swings. On Monday, Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports announced that the best safety in the class of 2025, Trey McNutt, is down to eight schools, one of which is Oregon.

On3 Sports ranks McNutt as a 5-star recruit and 247 Sports rates him as a 4-star, but both agree that he is the top safety recruit in his class. At 6’0″ and 180 lbs., McNutt has a mix of strength and explosive speed that could make him a great free-roaming safety wherever he ends up.

The other thing that stands out on McNutt’s tape is his ability to read the defense and get downhill at the ball carrier. Whether it’s a run or a pass, McNutt always seems ready to lay a big hit.

NEWS: Elite 2025 Safety Trey McNutt is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 185 S from Shaker Heights, OH is ranked as the No. 1 Safety in ‘25 (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/fdhQL4DV6b pic.twitter.com/2MoqvzJmYT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2024

McNutt hails from Shaker Heights, Ohio, a suburb outside of Cleveland. The Ohio State Buckeyes are another team in McNutt’s top eight, and as his home school, they’ll probably be the team to beat to land the star safety prospect. Some of his other top schools include the Georgia Bulldogs, the Michigan Wolverines, and the USC Trojans.

Safety will be an important position for Oregon to recruit in the class of 2025 since both of the Ducks’ top guys (Tysheem Johnson and Kobe Savage) will graduate after the 2024 season, leaving holes at the back of the secondary. Oregon has talented safeties already on the roster that can hopefully fill those spots, but adding a guy like McNutt would solidify Oregon’s depth immediately.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire