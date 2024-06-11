5-star safety schedules official visit to see Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks already have a long list of elite players lined up to take official visits to Eugene this week, and they just added another blue-chip prospect to the group.

On Tuesday, it was announced that 5-star safety Trey McNutt will take an official visit to Oregon later this month, coming on June 21, which is the biggest of all recruiting weekends for the Ducks this month.

McNutt is rated as the No. 20 overall player and the No. 1 safety in the nation for the 2025 class.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 23 rated class in the 2025 cycle, but there is expected to be a wave of commitments coming in the next few weeks as more of these official visits take place.

