5-star safety KJ Bolden shows love for the Oregon Ducks
Getting 5-star athletes into the fold is a thing that Oregon Duck fans are starting to get more and more used to as the recruiting prowess continues to rise in Eugene, and after signing a pair of 5-stars in December, it looks like Dan Lanning might be in the mix to get more down the road.
On New Year’s Day, 5-star safety KJ Bolden, the No. 2 ranked player in the 2024 class, narrowed down his recruitment to 15 schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix along with the big-time players like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and many others.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Bolden is one of the top-ranked athletes in the nation, and he is a talented track sprinter as well as a hard-hitting safety.
We will see over the coming months if he ends up getting out to Eugene for a visit or not, but he has emerged early on as one of the top targets for Lanning and the Ducks in the 2024 cycle.
KJ Bolden’s Recruiting Profile
Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden has narrowed his 40+ offer list down to 1️⃣5️⃣ Schools!
The 6’1 185 S from Buford, GA is ranked as the No. 4 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 1 S)https://t.co/L94OQn11PY pic.twitter.com/txBP5rn2YY
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
5
98
GA
S
247Sports Composite
5
0.9969
GA
S
Rivals
4
6.0
GA
S
ESPN
5
91
GA
S
On3 Recruiting
4
96
GA
S
Vitals
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
185 pounds
Hometown
Buford, Georgia
Projected Position
Safety
Class
2024
Top Schools
Georgia Bulldogs
LSU Tigers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ole Miss Rebels
South Carolina Gamecoks
Tennessee Volunteers
Highlights