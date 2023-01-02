5-star safety KJ Bolden shows love for the Oregon Ducks

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

Getting 5-star athletes into the fold is a thing that Oregon Duck fans are starting to get more and more used to as the recruiting prowess continues to rise in Eugene, and after signing a pair of 5-stars in December, it looks like Dan Lanning might be in the mix to get more down the road.

On New Year’s Day, 5-star safety KJ Bolden, the No. 2 ranked player in the 2024 class, narrowed down his recruitment to 15 schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix along with the big-time players like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and many others.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Bolden is one of the top-ranked athletes in the nation, and he is a talented track sprinter as well as a hard-hitting safety.

We will see over the coming months if he ends up getting out to Eugene for a visit or not, but he has emerged early on as one of the top targets for Lanning and the Ducks in the 2024 cycle.

KJ Bolden’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

5

98

GA

S

247Sports Composite

5

0.9969

GA

S

Rivals

4

6.0

GA

S

ESPN

5

91

GA

S

On3 Recruiting

4

96

GA

S

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

185 pounds

Hometown

Buford, Georgia

Projected Position

Safety

Class

2024

 

Top Schools

Highlights

