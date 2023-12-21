5-star safety DJ Pickett places Oregon Ducks among top schools

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks closed on a historic signing day earlier this week, inking the highest-rated recruiting class in school history. They’ve already got a great start of the 2025 class of players as well, with commitments from four players already, and the No. 10 class in the nation.

There’s more positive momentum building in that arena as well.

On Thursday, 5-star safety DJ Pickett announced his top 5 schools as he narrows his recruitment, listing the Ducks alongside Alabama, Miami, Georgia, and Michigan.

Pickett is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 1 safety in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire