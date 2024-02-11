5-star safety DJ Pickett names top five schools

Five-star safety recruit D.J. Pickett has announced his top five schools. Pickett, who is a member of the class of 2025, plays football for Zephyrhills High School, which is located outside of Tampa, Florida.

Pickett plays both wide receiver and safety, but he is primarily considered a safety prospect. Pickett has explosive speed and takes long strides. He could also project as a cornerback at the next level.

The five-star runs track and also plays baseball and basketball. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back plans to play in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game.

The lengthy safety is the No. 3 player at his position in the 2025 recruiting class. Pickett is the top-ranked player in Florida and the No. 7 player in the country in the 2025 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

Who are D.J. Pickett’s top schools?

Pickett's top schools announcement

NEWS: Five-Star Safety DJ Pickett tells me he’s down to 5️⃣ Schools The 6’4 180 S from Zephyrhills, FL is ranked as a Top 10 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 1 S) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/LZYCQ9F5Nx pic.twitter.com/o6sLDZcNcm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 9, 2024

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

It’s been a while since D.J. Pickett visited Georgia football, but that does not mean that Picket doesn’t have Georgia on his mind. The five-star checked out Georgia’s spring game in 2023. Kirby Smart and UGA football finished with the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

Get more Georgia news, analysis, and opinions on UGA Wire

Top school: Oregon Ducks

The five-star safety could be the latest recruit to commit to the Ducks. Oregon finished the 2024 recruiting cycle with a top five class and carry a lot of momentum into 2024 as they join the Big Ten.

Get more Oregon news, analysis, and opinions on Ducks Wire

Top school: Michigan Wolverines

Pickett’s dad, Ryan Pickett, played football at Ohio State and in the NFL, so he has to be a little bit disappointed that his son does not have the Buckeyes in his top five. The elite safety visited Michigan in the summer of 2023.

Get more Michigan news, analysis, and opinions on Wolverines Wire

Top school: Miami Hurricanes

Pickett recently check out Miami, who finished with a top five recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. The Hurricanes did lose defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae to the NFL. Addae was a key recruiter for Pickett.

Top school: LSU Tigers

The Zephyrhills star visited LSU this spring. The Tigers have an excellent history of developing defensive backs and are a popular destination for elite secondary recruits.

Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions on LSU Tigers Wire

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire