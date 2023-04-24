5-star safety commit to get visit from Florida DC Austin Armstrong

After a month of hosting prep prospects during its spring practice season, Florida football’s staff prepares to hit the road in the next leg of the recruiting cycle. Billy Napier’s staff will be out and about, both checking up on current commits as well as convincing the undecided to sign on with the Orange and Blue.

Among those set to host a coaching visit is five-star safety commit Xavier Filsaime out of McKinney (Texas), who is expected to receive Florida’s defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong on Monday at his school’s practice. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound prospect is at the top of the Gators’ docket as his visit date is on the first day of the spring evaluation period.

Xavier Filsaime already has a very positive impression of Napier’s burgeoning program but there is always room for growth.

“What really stood out is the vibe and chemistry I had with the coaches when I first met them in person,” Filsaime told On3’s Hayes Fawcett after his last visit to Gainesville. “Also the fact that I’m from Florida and I’ll be back home. It’s only a two-hour flight from Texas, so it really worked out both ways.”

Filsaime is rated as a five-star recruit by 247Sports, but according to the 247Sports composite he rates at four stars and is ranked No. 36 overall and No. 2 at his position nationally. Meanwhile, the On3 industry ranking also has him at four stars and ranked at Nos. 32 and 2, respectively. Prior to his commitment Florida had three 247Sports crystal ball predictions and a 94.5% chance of landing him from On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

