5-star Rutgers basketball signee Dylan Harper named MaxPrep National Player of the Year

Dylan Harper was announced as the 2023-24 MaxPreps National Player of the Year on Wednesday. It is a statement award for Harper, A Rutgers basketball commit who was the most dominant player in New Jersey this year.

Harper committed to Rutgers basketball in December during a commitment ceremony at the Fanatics headquarters in New York City.

A five-star guard, Harper led Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey) to a state championship this season.

He capped off his season last week by being named Co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game. In that game he partnered with future Rutgers basketball teammate Ace Bailey, a five-star forward.

As for the MaxPreps honor, Harper is very much deserving even with a crowded field of candidates for the honor including Duke commit Cooper Flagg and the aforementioned Bailey.

“My goal is to win a national championship,” Harper told MaxPreps. “The recruiting class we got in, the guys we have coming back and some guys we will probably get in the transfer portal. I think we are going to be really hard to beat. “Staying home and having the people who watched me since I was a little kid grow up and go through stages of life, go through all the ups and downs. I think that is probably the biggest part of me going to Rutgers.”

In the USA TODAY High School Sports rankings, Harper is the No. 6 overall player in the nation. Bailey, a 6-foot-9 forward, is the top overall player in the nation.

