5-star Richard Young, No. 2 RB in 2023 class, announces upcoming visit to Eugene

We all thought that the Oregon Ducks were going to play host to 5-star running back Richard Young over the past weekend at the spring game. Despite Young announcing that he would be here for the scrimmage a couple of months ago, things didn’t quite work out, leading to the elite prospect delaying his visit a week.

However, Young is still coming to check out the Ducks, announcing recently that he would be in Eugene this coming week to check out the facilities and meet the coaches. As the No. 2 ranked RB in the 2023 class, and No. 19 player overall, this is a huge visit for the Ducks, who will look to add a blue-chip player to their 2023 haul of players.

Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9910 FL RB Rivals 4 6.0 FL RB ESPN 4 89 FL RB On3 Recruiting 4 95.58 FL RB 247 Composite 4 95 FL RB

Vitals

Hometown Lehigh Acres, Florida Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-11 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 16, 2021

Young is scheduled to visit Eugene on May 1st

Top-7

Twitter

Oregon this weekend #Goducks🦆 — Richard Young (@richardyoung239) April 25, 2022

