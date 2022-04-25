5-star Richard Young, No. 2 RB in 2023 class, announces upcoming visit to Eugene

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

We all thought that the Oregon Ducks were going to play host to 5-star running back Richard Young over the past weekend at the spring game. Despite Young announcing that he would be here for the scrimmage a couple of months ago, things didn’t quite work out, leading to the elite prospect delaying his visit a week.

RELATED: 5-star Richard Young includes Oregon Ducks in top 7

However, Young is still coming to check out the Ducks, announcing recently that he would be in Eugene this coming week to check out the facilities and meet the coaches. As the No. 2 ranked RB in the 2023 class, and No. 19 player overall, this is a huge visit for the Ducks, who will look to add a blue-chip player to their 2023 haul of players.

Film

Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

0.9910

FL

RB

Rivals

4

6.0

FL

RB

ESPN

4

89

FL

RB

On3 Recruiting

4

95.58

FL

RB

247 Composite

4

95

FL

RB

 

Vitals

Hometown

Lehigh Acres, Florida

Projected Position

Running Back

Height

5-foot-11

Weight

200 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 16, 2021

  • Young is scheduled to visit Eugene on May 1st

Top-7

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories