5-star Richard Young, No. 2 RB in 2023 class, announces upcoming visit to Eugene
We all thought that the Oregon Ducks were going to play host to 5-star running back Richard Young over the past weekend at the spring game. Despite Young announcing that he would be here for the scrimmage a couple of months ago, things didn’t quite work out, leading to the elite prospect delaying his visit a week.
However, Young is still coming to check out the Ducks, announcing recently that he would be in Eugene this coming week to check out the facilities and meet the coaches. As the No. 2 ranked RB in the 2023 class, and No. 19 player overall, this is a huge visit for the Ducks, who will look to add a blue-chip player to their 2023 haul of players.
Film
Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
0.9910
FL
RB
Rivals
4
6.0
FL
RB
ESPN
4
89
FL
RB
On3 Recruiting
4
95.58
FL
RB
247 Composite
4
95
FL
RB
Vitals
Hometown
Lehigh Acres, Florida
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
200 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 16, 2021
Young is scheduled to visit Eugene on May 1st
Top-7
Oregon Ducks
Texas A&M Aggies
Georgia Bulldogs
