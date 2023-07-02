5-star recruit KJ Bolden sets commitment date

Five-star safety recruit KJ Bolden is ready to decide where he will play college football. Bolden will announce his commitment on Aug. 5.

KJ Bolden is a standout football player for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Bolden is ranked as the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2024. He is the second-ranked recruit in Georgia, which is loaded with talent in the 2024 cycle, and is the top-ranked safety in the county.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete runs track at a very high level. The five-star recruit has excellent speed and is one of the top track athletes in Georgia.

Bolden primarily plays receiver and safety for Buford. The five-star has elite acceleration and is a threat to score a touchdown on any play as a wide receiver.

Who are KJ Bolden’s top schools ahead of his August commitment?

Top school: Florida State Seminoles

KJ Bolden took an official visit to Florida State in June. The Seminoles are in the mix for Bolden, but are not one of the favorites for the Buford standout.

Top schools: Auburn Tigers

Y’all wish my mom a happy birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lBgZeWCZ4m — Khalil “KJ”Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) May 11, 2023

KJ Bolden is hoping to visit the Auburn Tigers in the fall. Bolden did not take a June official visit to Auburn. The Tigers are expected to be on the outside looking in for KJ Bolden.

Top school: Ohio State Buckeyes

KJ Bolden’s recruiting battle is expected to come down to Georgia and Ohio State. The Buckeyes hosted Bolden on an official visit this June. The five-star safety and fellow Buford star Eddrick Houston, a five-star defensive end, enjoyed their visit to Ohio State. Could the duo play together in college?

Houston, but not Bolden, is projected to commit to Ohio State, per 247Sports.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Loving it right now 📍 pic.twitter.com/7QTvHeAYnb — Khalil “KJ”Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) June 10, 2023

Kirby Smart and Georgia are expected to gain a commitment from KJ Bolden, per 247Sports. Georgia has a slim lead over Ohio State.

It does not hurt that five-star Georgia commit quarterback Dylan Raiola recently transferred to Buford.

The Bulldogs already have commitments from several talented safeties in the class of 2024. Four-star safeties Jaylen Heyward, Peyton Woodyard, and Demello Jones are all committed to the Dawgs.

Top school: Alabama Crimson Tide

KJ Bolden took an official visit to Alabama in late June. The Crimson Tide have done an elite job of producing NFL draft talent in recent seasons. However, this recruiting battle is projected to come down to Georgia and Ohio State.

KJ Bolden's commitment date announcement

🚨NEW🚨 Five-Star Plus+ safety KJ Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) tells @ChadSimmons_ that he will make his college decision on August 5. Bolden will choose between Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State and Georgia👀 Read: https://t.co/OXHtlEeCQJ pic.twitter.com/gS2fmhGwBR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 2, 2023

