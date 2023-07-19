5-star receiver Mike Matthews picks Tennessee football over Georgia, Clemson, USC

Tennessee football has a new frontrunner in its 2024 recruiting class after the commitment of 5-star wide receiver Mike Matthews.

Matthews chose Tennessee over Georgia, Clemson and Southern Cal among more than 30 scholarship offers. He announced his decision on Wednesday, the eve of the Vols' appearance at SEC Media Days in Nashville.

"It was kind of a gut feeling," Matthews said. "When I was on my official visit (at Tennessee), I had a feeling it was different over there. I had a good time with the coaches and the players, and I just enjoyed it over there."

Matthews is a 6-foot-1, 180-pounder from Parkview High in Lilburn, Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 wide receiver, No. 3 player from Georgia and No. 13 prospect nationally by 247Sports Composite in the 2024 recruiting class.

If Matthews signs with Tennessee in December, he will be the first 5-star wide receiver to ink with the Vols since Preston Williams in the 2015 class.

Matthews comes to Tennessee at a perfect time for wide receivers.

Last season, Jalin Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top pass catcher in college football. And in 2021, Cedric Tillman and Velus Jones Jr. were All-SEC wide receivers for the Vols. All three were selected in the third round of the NFL Draft the past two years.

By 247Sports Composite ratings, Matthews supplants 4-star quarterback Jake Merklinger as the highest ranked recruit in Tennessee’s 2024 class.

Matthews is a three-sports athlete. He also plays basketball and track. In football, he’s also a two-way talent, playing wide receiver and safety.

In 2021, Matthews had 48 receptions for 764 yards and seven TDs. He had two interceptions on defense.

In 2022, as a junior, he made 48 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 TDs. And he added 23 tackles and two interceptions.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

