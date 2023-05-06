5-star receiver locks in June official visit with LSU

The Tigers already have 14 players committed in a 2024 recruiting class that ranks in the top 10 nationally, but they still have some top targets they’re trying to bring aboard.

One of them, Phenix City (Ala.) Central five-star receiver Cam Coleman, has recently shored up a pair of official visit plans for the month of June. The No. 21 prospect nationally per 247Sports will visit Clemson on June 2-4 before taking a trip to Baton Rouge to meet with Brian Kelly and the Tigers from June 23-25, per On3’s Chad Simmons.

Coleman took an unofficial visit back in March, but he said he’s excited to come back after that trip was apparently cut short. He told On3 that he’s in heavy contact with receivers coach Cortez Hankton as well as 2024 quarterback commit Colin Hurley.

It sounds like his other three official visits are likely to go to Kentucky, Auburn and Florida State. He plans to visit the Wildcats in June as well but said he will hold off on visiting Auburn or Tallahassee until the fall.

AU is currently considered the heavy favorite to land the in-state prospect per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine at 82.3%. However, LSU will hope to pull him away from Hugh Freeze and add an extremely talented wideout to the 2024 class.

