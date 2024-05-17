5-star receiver Dakorien Moore decommits from LSU

The LSU Tigers have had a promising start to the 2025 recruiting class, but they suffered a tremendous loss from that group of commits on Thursday night.

Dakorien Moore, a five-star receiver from Duncanville, Texas, who ranks as the top wideout in the class decommitted from the Tigers, according to multiple reports.

Moore ranks as one of the best overall prospects in the 2025 class, sitting at No. 3 overall nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has been committed to LSU since Aug. 12 of last year, and he was one of the key pieces in a recruiting class that ranked as high as No. 1 in the nation prior to his decommitment.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Dakorien Moore has Decommitted from LSU, he announced Is the No. 1 WR in the ‘25 Class (per On3)https://t.co/N7cnoc7GDu pic.twitter.com/auTcUrRWQh — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 17, 2024

LSU still has quite a few promising pieces committed in the 2025 cycle, including No. 1 overall prospect quarterback Bryce Underwood and top running back Harlem Berry.

With Moore decommitting, he received multiple Crystal Balls to in-state Texas, which seems to be the favorite to land him now.

