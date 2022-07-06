5-star RB Richard Young names top schools

Five-star running back recruit Richard Young has named his list of top schools.Young is the second-ranked running back recruit in the class of 2023.

Young plays high school football for Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 recruit in Florida. Young also runs track and has excellent speed for someone his size.

Richard Young excels in the classroom in addition to being a standout for Lehigh Senior. He has scholarship offers from most of the top college football programs in the country.

Who are Richard Young’s top three schools?

Top school: Oregon Ducks

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning is building his class of 2023. Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard

The Oregon Ducks are in the mix to land a commitment from Richard Young. The five-star running back visited Oregon on June 26. Young visited Oregon the same weekend as five-star quarterback Dante Moore.

Top school: Alabama Crimson Tide

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide are among Young’s top three. The five-star running back visited Alabama on June 11.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Will Richard Young try to be the next great running back at the University of Georgia? Young named Kirby Smart and Georgia football to his top schools list. Young took an official visit to Athens, Georgia, on June 17-19.

Favorite to land Young's commitment

2022 winner of the Southwest Florida Sports Award for Offensive Football was Richard Young, Lehigh. Andrew West/The News-Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide are favored to land a commitment from Richard Young per 247Sports. Alabama has a rich tradition of landing elite running back recruits like Najee Harris and Derrick Henry.

No longer in the mix

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Florida, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame are among some of Richard Young’s recent visits that did not crack his top three. It is looking like Young will be another elite recruit to leave Florida.

1

1