5-star RB Richard Young announces commitment
Some things can change in a matter of hours, can’t they?
Late Friday morning, we published an article reflecting a new prediction that had been logged for five-star running back Richard Young to commit to the Oregon Ducks, choosing them over both Alabama and Georgia.
Not long after, Young announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
We can’t say we saw that one coming…
The Ducks were seemingly in a great position to land Young, especially after getting a commitment from five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who developed a nice relationship with Young during the recruiting process. Instead, the Ducks will have to watch Young, the No. 2 RB in the 2023 class, go to Alabama and play out his future there.
It is certainly a bummer after getting hopes up for a potential commitment, but Oregon fans should still be happy they have four-star running back Dante Dowdell in the fold for the 2023 class.
Film
Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
0.9910
FL
RB
Rivals
4
6.0
FL
RB
ESPN
4
89
FL
RB
On3 Recruiting
4
95.58
FL
RB
247 Composite
4
95
FL
RB
Vitals
Hometown
Lehigh Acres, Florida
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
200 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 16, 2021
Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs
Committed…. pic.twitter.com/GhP7eWsg25
— Richard Young (@richardyoung239) July 29, 2022
