5-star RB Nate Frazier commits to Georgia football

Five-star running back recruit Nate Frazier has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, and Texas A&M Aggies.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back plays football for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is one of the best high school football programs in the nation.

Frazier is Georgia’s third running back commitment in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

The Mater Dei standout also runs track and has posted a 10.73 second 100-meter dash. Nate Frazier is ranked as the No. 15 recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, per On3. Frazier is the second-ranked player in California and the top-ranked running back.

Frazier joins Dwight Phillips Jr. and Chauncey Bowens as Georgia’s three running back commitments in the class of 2024. Kirby Smart continues to prove that he can recruit top players from anywhere in the country.

