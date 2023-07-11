5-star RB Nate Frazier lists Ducks among top schools as recruitment winds down

The Oregon Ducks are still hunting for 5-star players in the class of 2024, and they are hoping that one of the many that they are after will come at the running back position as Nate Frazier gets closer to making his commitment.

On Tuesday, 5-star RB Nate Frazier announced his top 8 schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix alongside teams like Alabama, Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M, among others.

Frazier is rated as the No. 1 RB in the nation, per On3, and the No. 15 overall player in the 2024 class. According to 247Sports, Frazier is a 4-star player is slots in as the No. 4 RB in the 2024 class, and No. 52 player overall.

BREAKING: Five-Star RB Nate Frazier is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 5’11 210 RB from Compton, CA is ranked as the No. 15 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 1 RB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/wpQEqXy0zM pic.twitter.com/QqIMXSg5GN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 11, 2023

Frazier took an official visit to Oregon earlier this year, and the Ducks currently hold a slight lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine when it comes to landing him. However, the perceived front-runners are Alabama and Georgia, who have both picked up some steam in his recruitment over the past month.

There is not yet an expected date for his commitment.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire