5-star quarterback sets plans to visit Gators in March

The Gators are trying to bring a talented quarterback prospect in for the 2023 class, and they have a number of options. Florida’s coaches have met with Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the country, as well as Birmingham, Alabama, four-star Christoper Vizzina.

But now, it seems there’s another elite option that could be a candidate. According to a report from 247Sports’ Blake Alderman, Detroit Martin Luther King product Dante Moore plans to be in Gainesville on March 18 as part of the Football Hotbed tour, along with several other talented prospects.

Moore is a five-star player and the No. 6 player in the country, per the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound player is also rated as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2023 class.

Here’s what 247Sports’ Allen Trieu said in his evaluation of Moore.

Has played well against top competition and in clutch situations in big games. Mature, polished, does not appear to rattle easily. Stands in against the rush and will deliver throws while taking hits. Does a nice job of reading coverages and does well throwing into windows against zone coverages. Throws with good touch down the field. Can fire it in there when he needs to. Has good arm strength but maybe not a big big cannon. Solid athlete who has added more mobility to his game as the years have gone on, but is not likely to be a big threat as a designed runner, but can do a little bit of that if needed.

Moore has offers from top schools around the country, including Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Michigan State and Notre Dame. He is yet to receive an offer from the Gators, but coach Billy Napier may look to extend one following the visit.

Related

This in-state 4-star WR is starting to talk with Florida Florida sitting near the top of the list for this 4-star LB Report: No. 1 RB planning March visit with Florida Florida enters the mix for this in-state 4-star ATH 5-star Notre Dame commit sets visit date with Gators

List

Gators fans need to keep an eye on these five 2023 football recruits

Story continues

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.