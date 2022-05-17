5-star quarterback recruit planning official visit to Florida

The wheels continue to turn for Florida football’s recruiting team as Billy Napier and his staff transition from spring to summer mode. Looking to improve where the previous regime failed, the Gators have been pushing hard to bring the best athletes to the Swamp and restore glory to the Orange and Blue.

One of the blue-chip players the Gators are showing interest in is 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada out of Pittsburg (California) High School, who received an offer from the Gators back on April 8 despite being left out of his top 10. Apparently, Napier and Co. are still in the hunt for the 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound prep prospect after his father, Harlen Rashada, told Swamp247 that his son is planning on making an official visit to Gainesville this summer and are in the process of finalizing a date.

Rashada’s current top 10 schools, which he released roughly three months prior to Florida’s offer, are comprised of Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA and Washington. He is the No. 29 prospect overall and the No. 5 quarterback nationally in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports composite.

According to Rashida’s father, things have changed a bit since he released his top-10 list. Here is what he told Swamp247 about where the Gators stand for his son’s services.

“With the top-six, it’s a little interesting because I know some of that was already in the works before Florida got in with us. They’ll definitely have the potential to have some dark-horse efforts in that top six. “I think Florida has the potential to be in his top-two. We need to get down there and we’re still building a great relationship but the relationship part with Florida is pretty new but it’s pretty good. I anticipate Florida will move to the top of his situation.”

If there is any position on the field where you simply cannot have too much talent on the roster, it is at quarterback. While Florida has a potential superstar under center currently in Anthony Richardson, in order to find consistent success one must be planning two and three years down the line.

The Gators are a long shot for top recruit Arch Manning, while other top quarterbacks like Dylan Lonergan and Eli Holstein are much warmer on the Orange and Blue. Landing any of these blue-chip signal callers would be a tremendous coup for the program, which lost Nick Evers to the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 cycle.

