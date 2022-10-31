5-star quarterback prospect to choose between LSU, Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday

LSU is off to a nice start on the recruiting trail in 2024, and it could get a massive boost this week.

Five-star Carlsbad, California, quarterback Julian Sayin will announce his college decision on Wednesday, which will be aired on ESPN’s College Football Live at 3:45 p.m. CT. The 6-foot-1 passer has narrowed his list of schools down to Alabama and Georgia, as well as the Tigers.

Sayin is the No. 2 quarterback and No. 14 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Crimson Tide are currently seen as the favorite, and Nick Saban’s team received four Crystal Ball projections on Sunday and Monday.

He had recently visited Tuscaloosa but also took unofficial visits to Baton Rouge in June and again on Sept. 25. ‘Bama is also a heavy favorite per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine at 71.7%, followed by the Bulldogs (13.1%) and LSU (9.5%).

Even if coach Brian Kelly misses on Sayin, LSU has other elite quarterback options in 2024. It has also heavily recruited five-star quarterback DJ Lagway and Jadyn Davis, though both seem to be trending elsewhere.

LSU’s five-man 2024 class currently ranks as the fourth-best in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.

